Announcements 09/11/18

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

BIRTHS

MCCABE

Phil and Kirsty, née Morrison, are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their son, Ben Harrison McCabe, on September 24, 2018, at Ninewells University Hospital, Dundee. A first grandchild for Calum and Margaret Morrison, Bellochantuy and a fourth grandchild for Bill and Christine McCabe, Downfield, Dundee.

MARRIAGES

CURRIE – BARR

At the Lorne and Lowland Parish Church, on Friday, October 19, 2018, Stuart Colin, only son of Robert and Ruby, Low Dunashery, to Hazel Ellen, younger daughter of Robin and Iona, Calderglen.

GOLDEN WEDDINGS

MACAULAY – MACINNES

On November 8, 1968, at Castlehill Church, Campbeltown, by Rev John R H Cormack, Alex to Jenny. Present address, Morvern, Bishopton Road, Lochgilphead.

DEATHS

BLYTHE – Peacefully, at St John’s Hospital, Livingston, on November 1, 2018, Mrs Rona Blythe (née Cove-Smith), in her 85th year, of 2 The Steadings, Carsaig, Tayvallich, beloved wife of the late Tim Blythe, dearly loved mother of Jonathan, Fiona and Peter and adored grandma of Anna, Christopher, Rory, Kirstin, Andrew, Nina, Lewis and Laura. Rona was a good neighbour, dear friend and much respected member of the local community. A private family burial will be held at Carsaig, on Saturday, November 10, 2018, thereafter a memorial service will take place at Tayvallich Parish Church, at 2.30pm, to which all friends are warmly invited to attend. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired, to Cancer Research or Parkinson’s UK.

acknowledgements

WILLAN – Bobby, Lynn, Kevin, Donna and their families wish to thank everyone for their kindness and support following the sad loss of their dad, Bobby. Special thanks to Rev Hilda Smith for such a lovely personal service, thanks to Roddy, Fiona and Cammy for looking after dad during his extended stay and for their professional service. Thanks to all caring staff and in particular John Davidson, also to Graham Brown of Argyll and Bute Council for making dad’s last wish possible; to the Stag Hotel for their excellent catering, and to all those who paid their last respects at the church and graveside. Donations totalled £480 for Diabetes UK and Lochgilphead Parish Church.

IN MEMORIAMS

COFFIELD – M Coffield (Snr), November 12, 2016. Father and grandpa.

– Missed every day, by the Coffield family.

GALBRAITH – Willie, died November 13, 1996. Sadly missed.

– Maureen, Jamie and family.

MACDONALD – Donald MacDonald, former joiner and funeral director, who died twenty years ago, on November 11, aged 67 years. Treasured memories of our dear dad and papa, Donnie. Forever in our thoughts.

– Roderick, Heather and families.

MCCAIG – In loving memory of our dear dad, Peter, who passed away on November 8, 2010. Also our dear mum, Isa, who passed away on November 9, 1999. No verse, no flowers, no tears can say,

How much we miss you every day. Always in our thoughts.

– From your loving family, at Meadows Avenue and Peninver.

STEWART – In loving memory of our dear mum, granny, great granny and great great granny, Isabel, who died November 14, 2017. Forever in our thoughts.

Sadly missed.

– Kathleen, Andrew and families, at home and away.

The blow was great, the shock severe

I little thought your death so near

Only those that have lost can tell

The sorrow of parting without farewell. Love and miss you.

– Jean, Robert and family, Stromness.