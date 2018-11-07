South Argyll Schools onto bowl semi final

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The South Argyll Schools rugby team played in the quarter final of the Scottish Schools Bowl competition on Monday November 5 in Campbeltown against St Thomas Aquinas school.

The SAS won the game 47-5 and now progress through to the semi final where they will play Eastwood High School from Glasgow. The date is still to be confirmed.

It was a hard-fought game with some very good rugby being played. Jake Gillespie of LHS scored four tries, the third of which was a stunning 70m solo run from a restart.

The boys have done a great job to reach a semi final in their first season as a team.