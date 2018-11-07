Goddesses gather at Portavadie

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Women from across the country headed to the coast for three days of education, workshops, transformation, appreciation and meditation at the second Goddess Gathering at Portavadie, Loch Fyne, on the weekend of November 2.

The brainchild of Lilia Sinclair, the Goddess Gathering, first held in 2017, is a collaboration of women, for women, by women with an interest in developing a deeper understanding of how to nurture their body and soul.

Speakers spoke of nurturing the connection between body and mind, with subjects such as From Tequila to Spirulina, with Sophie Trew, and Honouring your divine wisdom for a happier, healthier you, with Claire Heatley, while trainers taught how to put that into action via yoga, pilates and meditation.

One guest at Jennifer Main’s Creating Heaven on Earth talk said: ‘That was absolutely fabulous. I’ve never seen anything like it before.’

Another guest to the convention, Nicky Brown from Tarbert, said: ‘The growth of the healing industry is nice to see. It’s important for the economy but for people generally to recognise the things that are genuinely good for you and I like to see that, particularly with being a parent.’

As well as the jam-packed schedule of various activities, there were various stalls selling everything from massages to oils and soaps to food processors.

PIC:

A Kundalini yoga session led by Rae Bleasby. no_a45GoddessGathering03

Artwork by Neoviwales. no_a45GoddessGathering04

Lilia Sinclair led a talk about ‘Letting go from bottom up and head down’. no_a45GoddessGathering07

Many people were interested in the Thermomix. no_a45GoddessGathering08