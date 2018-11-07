Get digital and boost your business

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Making the most of digital opportunities is becoming increasingly important in business.

Business Gateway Argyll and Bute adviser Donald Melville explains how tools like Google Analytics can help.

‘In a nutshell, Google Analytics shows you how people found your website, how they explored it and can help you identify what you can do to make your website better and enhance their experience. Improving website content or making it more interactive can help encourage visitors to stay on a page longer.

‘Google Analytics is quite complex, but it’s a useful tool once you get the hang of it. I recommend you begin by having a play about with it and over time you’ll soon start to piece it all together.

‘A lot of people use Google Analytics because it’s free and it’s a good way to prove what’s working, or what isn’t. You can track online advertising effectively and you can check the click through rate from the Google Analytics account to your website.

‘You have probably seen a pop-up sign on some websites about ‘Cookies’. These aren’t evasive programs and hold no personal details, instead they are small text files which are used to track activity.

‘One of the best elements of Google Analytics is the ability to find out the demographics and geographical location of your customers, allowing you to adjust your marketing plan accordingly. Through this you can profile your customers and find out which new markets to target. Google Analytics even does its best to tell you the gender split of who is visiting your website.’

One recent Web and Social Media Analytics workshop attendee said: ‘I wasn’t sure what to expect from the seminar and was a bit daunted by labels such as Google Analytics, but the course turned out to be very practical and hands on, and I have come away with some ideas which I am already implementing.’

Through the DigitalBoost programme, Business Gateway offers a range of free workshops to help your business exploit online opportunities to engage customers. DigitalBoost workshops available to book in November are:

Web and Social Media Analytics : 1-4pm, Tuesday November 27, Helensburgh.

Paid-for Advertising: 10am-1pm, Wednesday November 28, Lochgilphead.

Enhance your Business with Digital: 10am-1pm, Thursday November 29, Oban.

To find how Business Gateway Argyll and Bute can help your business visit www.bgateway.com/argyll-and-bute or call 01546 808363.