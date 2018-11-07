A great Americeilidh night to enjoy

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Three charities will benefit from a musical Charity Bash in Lochgilphead next weekend.

Fresh from a stunning performance at the MOJO festival in Ardfern, the headline act will be The Hollow Mountain String Band. Describing their music as ‘Americeilidh’ – the wild west meets west Argyll – the Oban band is guaranteed to entertain.

Organised by Co-op Lochgilphead, the Charity Bash will be held on Saturday November 17 in the Stag Hotel, with a buffet and prize draw as well as cracking music to enjoy.

It is a night not to be missed on a dark November night. The evening kicks off at 7.30pm and tickets are available from the Co-op and Stag Hotel in Lochgilphead.