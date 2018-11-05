Rosie Bans to share her singing talents with Ardfern

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Craignish Village Hall in Ardfern welcomes Glasgow-based singer-songwriter Rosie Bans on Sunday November 11 for a special afternoon performance followed by vegan culinary treats from CatchaCarrot.

The café-style afternoon concert takes place in the cosy setting of the ground-level lower hall, perfect not only for Rosie’s unique and personal songs but also for enjoying sweet and savoury vegan mezze.

Rosie Bans is a far cry from the usual female piano-pop singer-songwriter, drawing inspiration from the song writing skills of Imogen Heap, Amanda Palmer and Tori Amos. Expect no sugary popness, but tales of honesty, deceit, family arguments, identity crisis and romantic differences.

Tickets are £12.50 inclusive of music and food. It all starts at 3.30pm and bring your own bottle.

Pre-booking is essential, by e-mail at cvh.artsevents@gmail.com or by phone, 01852 500746. Craignish Village Hall Arts is supported by Creative Scotland and the Craignish Trust.

Singer-songwriter Rosie Bans is coming to Ardfern. no_a44rosiebans01