Life beyond MOJO – Stephen Skinn

Following the recent outstanding MOJO festival of original music in Ardfern, the Argyllshire Advertiser takes a look at what the leading musical lights of Argyll are up to following their rockin’ display at MOJO

Stephen Skinn from Loch Awe village first joined the live music world in 2012 with some of his own songs performed in the Corran Halls, Oban, to a large and enthusiastic audience.

He has continued writing and recording to produce his first album ‘Living Off Dreams’, influenced by artists including The Faces, Oasis and Bruce Springsteen.

The album encompasses music styles from folk, pop to alternative rock where Stephen’s cool, inviting vocals always leave you feeling upbeat. His energising electric guitar is reminiscent of the Britpop days, with the result being a gentler version of Oasis, with a sound that’s less rave and more chill.

Stephen said: ‘It’s just a case of picking up the guitar. Usually I start with playing a few songs I’ve already written. Then I just play random chord progressions and if a decent melody goes with those chords then I go with it. I tend to write lyrics as I come up with the melody.’

When asked what his best moment gigging was, Stephen said: ‘My best gig moment is probably at MOJO when I got a few dancers during my set. At least someone was enjoying it, regardless of how many they might have had.’

But Stephen has a deep, dark secret.

‘My biggest music guilty pleasure has to be Kate Bush. ‘The Kick Inside’ is one of my favourite albums.’

‘Living Off Dreams’ is available from the Oban music shop.

Look out for more artist focus articles coming up in your Argyllshire Advertiser.