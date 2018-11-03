Inveraray’s Scott between the sticks for Scotland

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Inveraray Shinty Club’s young goalkeeper Scott MacLachlan will represent Scotland in an under-21 international versus Ireland.

Scotland manager Alan MacRae has selected his team to play the Irish in a shinty/hurling cross-codes match on Saturday November 3, and Scott MacLachlan will feature between the sticks.

Other Argyll players in the squad are Oban Camanachd’s Daniel Sloss and Ross MacMillan of Oban Celtic – both of whom will feature from the bench.

Scotland will be captained by Blair Morrison from Caberfeidh.

The annual Marine Harvest under-21 shinty hurling international will take place at the GAA’s National Games Development Centre at Abbotstown, Dublin with a 2pm throw in.

The game will be refereed by Archie Ritchie.