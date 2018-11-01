Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – week 44

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Over the past few years the Argyllshire Advertiser has carried a number of stories about tenants of Argyll Community Housing Association complaining about chronic dampness in their homes.

There will be the silent majority, of course, who are quite content with their homes, but there does seem to be a problem with a proportion of the housing stock.

The association inherited a lot of these issues from Argyll and Bute Council when the housing stock was handed over, and finances are getting no better to address them.

But surely, when there is a baby in a house with exposed wiring, skirting boards removed and not de-nailed in the house and obvious damp problems – why can a solution not be found with urgency?

Tarbert book festival

Tarbert Book Festival offered a treat for book lovers, and the weather helped to make it a hugely enjoyable event for everyone who went along. Tarbert was certainly looking her best for the authors. Well done to the organisers, and roll on 2019.