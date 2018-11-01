Announcements 26/10/18 – 02/11/18

ENGAGEMENTS

BROLLY – BLAIR

Both families are delighted to announce the engagement of Jude, eldest son of Colin and Jenny Brolly, to Sarah, daughter of Colin and Karen Blair, Lochgilphead, on Saturday, October 13, 2018.

GOLDEN WEDDINGS

MACCALLUM – FERGUSON

Alistair to Christine, on November 1, 1968, in Kilcalmonell Church, Clachan. Service conducted by Rev A Lawson. Present address, The Old School, Cairndow.

DEATHS

BLACK – Peacefully, at the Kintyre Care Home, Campbeltown, on October 31, 2018, Duncan Black, in his 95th year, formerly of Smith Drive, beloved husband of the late Barbara McMillan, much loved dad of Jenny and Duncan, loving pop of Karen, Colin, Catherine and Archie and an adored great granda. Funeral service will take place in the Lorne and Lowland Parish Church, on Wednesday, November 7, 2018 at 1.00pm, thereafter to Kilkerran Cemetery. Family flowers only please. A retiral collection will be held in aid of the Kintyre Care Home and the Lorne and Lowland Parish Church.

PATRICK – Peacefully at home, 6 Summerhill Crescent, Campbeltown, on October 27, 2018, Kathleen Patrick, in her 104th year. A private cremation will take place in Cardross Crematorium.

WATSON – Peacefully, at Wynford Lock Care Home, Glasgow, on October 23, 2018, Eric Campbell Watson, in his 69th year, The Inn, Muasdale, beloved husband of Fiona Graham and a much loved dad of Rhona, Laura, Sarah, Struan and Murdo.

WILLAN – Bobby passed away, unexpectedly at home, on October 23, 2018, much loved father of Bobby, Lynn, Kevin and Donna. Funeral service will be held at Lochgilphead Parish Church today, Friday November 2 2018, at noon, thereafter to Achnabreac Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Diabetes UK and Lochgilphead Parish Church Fund.

acknowledgements

ANDERSON – Sally and family wish to thank all friends and relations for everything they did for us, following the sad loss of Archie. Your kindness is very much appreciated. Special thanks to Rev William Crossan for a very fitting service, to Kenny and Rhys Blair for extremely helpful and professional handling of all funeral arrangements, to Flora and staff at the Ardshiel Hotel for their services, which went above and beyond, and to everyone who attended the funeral and contributed to the retiral collection. It was comforting to see so many familiar faces. We thank you all.

GALLOWAY – Elma and Sandra would like to express their sincere thanks to relatives and friends for the many expressions of sympathy, by way of cards and letters, telephone calls and flowers, received in the recent sad loss of Ella, a much loved mum, mum-in-law, gran, great gran and great great gran. Five generations together in her lifetime. Special thanks to Rev William Crossan and organist David McEwan for their contribution to the service of celebration and thanksgiving at Campbeltown; to Kenneth Blair for his sensitive and efficient handling of funeral arrangements; and to the Ardshiel for the lunch and all their caring hospitality. The family also thanks everyone who very generously donated £400 to Mary’s Meals.

MACGILLIVRAY – The relatives of the late Joan MacGillivray would like to thank everyone most sincerely for the many kind expressions of sympathy received in their recent sad loss. Special thanks to all the carers and many friends who looked after Joan so very well over the years, to Rev David Carruthers for a comforting service, Stan Lupton Funeral Directors for professional services, Tarbert Hotel for catering and to all who paid their last respects at the church and graveside. Donations totalled £165 for the British Red Cross.

MCGEACHY – Mary and family would like to thank family and friends for their support following the loss of Jackie, and for all cards and flowers. We would also like to thank all who paid their respects at the church and graveside. Heartfelt thanks to Dr Anderson, Dr Norrie, Maggie Wilkieson, nursing staff at Campbeltown and Oban acute wards, the community nursing team and Carr Gomm for the wonderful kindness shown to Jackie. Thanks also to T A Blair for all the excellent funeral arrangements, to the Argyll Hotel for the reception, and to Matthew Ramsay for all the support and the wonderful funeral service. The collection for Children 1st raised £651.55 and a further £592 was donated from those who could not attend the funeral.

WILSON – Mary and family would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kindness, support, telephone calls, cards and flowers following the loss of Hughie. Thanks to all doctors and nursing staff for the care shown to Hughie during his time in Campbeltown and Queen Elizabeth University hospitals. Thanks to Rev William Crossan for an uplifting service, and to Kenneth and Rhys Blair for their guidance, support and kindness throughout the funeral process. Thanks also to Argyll Bakeries for the fine purvey and Lodge St John’s for the use of its premises. Finally, a heartfelt thanks to all who paid their respects at the church and graveside, and who contributed to the retiral collection in aid of Kidney Dialysis Kintyre Locality and the Lorne and Lowland Church, which raised £1,296.58.

IN MEMORIAMS

HOWELL – In memory of my mother, Janet (Jenny), née Gillies.

Loved and remembered every day.

Promoted to glory on November 3, 1968.

– David.

INSLEY – In fond memory of my dearest friend, Ian, who died November 8, 2008.

Happy memories.

Gone but not forgotten.

– Joanne.