Take care with fire and fireworks

As Bonfire Night approaches, warnings have been issued regarding health and safety as well as the welfare of animals at this time of year.

Dr Laura Ryan, medical director at NHS 24, said: ‘Fireworks can be a spectacular sight, but I must stress that they have the ability to cause serious injury if not used correctly.

‘I would urge people to attend an organised display, rather than having their own event. However, if a party is being held at home, it’s important that people know how to treat any injuries.

‘Depending on how serious a burn is, it may be possible to treat it at home. For minor burns, keep the burn clean and don’t burst any blisters that form. Burns that are more serious will require professional medical attention.

‘You should go to a hospital A&E department if the burns are large or deep, they have caused the skin to be white and charred or if any of the burns are on the face, hands, arms, feet, legs or genitals that cause blisters.’

Highlands and Islands regional MSP Rhoda Grant appealed for the public to be mindful that fireworks can be very stressful to people and pets.

‘All I want to do is remind folk that loud bangs not only scare the elderly, housebound and frail, but absolutely terrify animals, be they domestic pets or wild animals and cause all sorts of injuries and can even cause death.’ said Mrs Grant.

Fireworks must not be set off near livestock or horses in fields, or close to buildings that house livestock. The offence carries potentially hefty fines and may even result in prison.

