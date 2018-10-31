Co-op hands over MS Centre cheque – and throws down charity gauntlet

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Intrepid staff from Lochgilphead Co-op took on a Crinan Canal challenge earlier this year in aid of the MS Centre Mid Argyll.

Their walk along the length of the canal and back again raised £932, and earlier this week a cheque was handed over to MS Centre outreach worker Claire Cameron.

‘We would like to thank the Co-op and everyone who took part and donated,’ said Claire. ‘When combined with other donations we already have from this campaign, the total raised is well over £1,000 so it is much appreciated.

The money will be used for essential furnishings during a refurbishment of the MS Centre in Lochgilphead.

As the cheque was handed over, Co-op team leader Rochelle McConnell said: ‘We are pleased to support the MS Centre, and I would like to invite other community groups and charities to set fundraising challenges for our staff here at the Co-op.’