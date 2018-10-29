Timber boats back in Ardrishaig Pier

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Ardrishaig Pier is back in service after being repaired and upgraded following its collapse in May 2017.

The cargo vessel Ayress arrived at Ardrishaig pier around 10.30am on Friday October 19 to pick up timber felled in the Argyll forests.

The 1,713 tonne cargo vessel is the first to visit Ardrishaig Pier since repairs were completed following a partial collapse of the structure in May 2017.

Initial repairs secured and reinforced the damaged section of the pier to allow it to open for restricted freight use. It has now been widened and lengthened and now offers potential for new leisure uses, with cruise vessels able to berth.

Catherine Topley, chief executive of Scottish Canals, said: ‘We are delighted to see Ardrishaig Pier back in action, with MV Ayress arriving this morning to load timber. The 200-year-old pier plays a vital role in the economy of the local area and is a key asset for timber hauliers in Argyll.

‘The pier improvements safeguard one of the Crinan Canal’s most important structures and we hope to see new business and leisure customers attracted to the newly expanded pier, contributing further to the Argyll economy.’