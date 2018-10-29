Poppies with a difference to mark centenary

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Remembrance this year takes on a particular poignancy as it falls 100 years after the end of the First World War.

To mark the occasion, Poppy Scotland has created a centenary poppy with gold lettering embossed on the petals.

Conventional poppies will be available, but you will find a limited number of the special edition among them.

They will be available in Mid Argyll from Poppy Day on Saturday November 10 .