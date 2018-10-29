New leaders put heart and soul Argyll tourism group

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The Argyll and the Isles Tourism Co-operative (AITC) annual general meeting on Monday October 22 saw a change of leadership.

Loch Melfort Hotel’s Calum Ross stepped down as chairperson and was replaced by Iain Jurgensen. Iain will be joined by Daniel MacIntyre, who fills the vice chairman’s position.

Iain Jurgensen, general manager at Portavadie marina and spa, said: ‘I am delighted and privileged to take on the post of chairman at this most exciting of times with the Heart and Soul campaign in full swing and building upon the Wild About Argyll campaign success. We are in a great place to grow the tourism offering and brand awareness to our markets.

‘There are challenges as well as opportunities and, of course, we will be working hard to make the case for a permanent solution to the Rest and Be Thankful to ensure Argyll is open for business as a year-round tourist destination for residents, suppliers and visitors.

Daniel MacIntyre said: ‘I’m eager to support Iain and represent our board of directors to unlock the growth opportunities that exist in our co-operative partnership working, addressing seasonality and developing our young workforce.’

AITC now looks ahead to a busy few months, with the innovative Heart and Soul campaign with Glasgow Life and key travel partners running through to March 2019.