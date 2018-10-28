Police report – week 43

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Abusive behaviour and resisting arrest

A man, aged 19, has been charged with behaving in an abusive manner and resisting arrest at 10pm on Tuesday October 16 in Argyll Street, Lochgilphead. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Driving while using mobile phone

Police stopped a car on Tarbert Road, Ardrishaig, as the driver, a man aged 46, was driving while using a mobile phone at 3pm on Wednesday October 17. The man was charged and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Abusive behaviour, vandalism and possession of drugs

Following a report about 2pm on Thursday October 18, of a man allegedly behaving in an abusive manner towards a woman and causing damage in a hotel room in Inveraray, a 32-year-old man was arrested. The man was also found in possession of cannabis. The man was charged with the offences, held for court and a report was submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Shoplifting

On Wednesday October 17 at 9am, a man, aged 80, stole alcohol from the Co-op on Oban Road, Lochgilphead. The man also returned to steal other items at 3.30pm on Sunday October 21. The man was arrested and charged with the offences and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Shoplifting

A 38-year-old man stole a television from the Co-op, Oban Road, Lochgilphead at 7pm on Friday October 19. The man was subsequently traced and arrested. He was charged, held for court and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Careless driving

A car crashed at 4pm on Sunday October 21 on the A83 near Erines, Tarbert. The driver, a 34-year-old man, was charged with careless driving. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Anyone with information in relation to the above, or to any incident, should contact their local police office on telephone number 101, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Warning to public on bank telephone scams

Police have been made aware of another bank fraud attempt via telephone.

On Monday October 15, an elderly woman in Oban received a call from a man with a Scottish accent saying he was from her bank fraud team in Edinburgh. The man said someone was trying to take money from her account.

The woman was advised to go to her bank and transfer £5,000 of her money to a Nat West Bank account. The woman was further told not to mention this to the bank staff as they were believed to be involved in the fraud.

The woman went to the bank but staff realised this was a scam and called police so no money was transferred.

Sergeant Chris Edwards, of the Oban Community Policing Team, said: ‘We’re aware of recent telephone scams in Argyll and warn local residents to remain vigilant of further calls.

‘These calls are from people claiming to represent their bank and attempt to obtain internet banking details over the phone. They also try to get people to attend in person to their bank to transfer money to another account.

‘A bank will never ask for your password over the phone, no matter how much detail they say they have about you or your accounts, nor will they ask you to transfer money. If you do receive a phone call asking for these details or telling you about suspicious activity on your account, call into your local branch or phone your bank using a different telephone.

‘Alternatively, wait until you have heard a dialling tone before phoning your bank – some fraudulent callers keep the line open and you could end up calling them back. If you have any concerns, go into your local branch, contact local trading standards or speak to a police officer.

‘More advice is available on the Police Scotland website under our Keep Safe banner.’