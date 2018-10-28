Austrian choir enchants audience in Inveraray
Want to read more?
Subscribe Now
We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.
Already a subscriber? Login here
The mellow sounds of male voices in perfect harmony entranced Inveraray on a crisp autumn day.
On a tour of Scotland, Männergesangverein St Wolfgang male voice choir from Salzburg took the opportunity to perform in Inveraray Parish Church on Saturday October 27, 2018.