Ardfern to get Post Office outreach

Ardfern is to get a weekly Post Office outreach service.

The previous service closed temporarily in September 2017 when the then postmaster resigned and the premises were withdrawn for Post Office use.

In a statement, the Post Office said: ‘The Post Office is to restore services to Ardfern with the introduction of a temporary Hosted Outreach Service, while we continue to seek a permanent solution.’

The service will operate from Craignish Village Hall every Monday between 9am to 11am, starting on Monday October 29 at 9am.

A wide range of services will be available including posting letters and parcels and returning online shopping items. Customers will also be able to take advantage of a wide range of banking services including cash withdrawals and balance enquiries for customers of all the main UK banks.

Angela Smith, Post Office area network change manager, said: ‘We are pleased to be able to reinstate services to Ardfern customers at this temporary unit while we continue to seek a permanent solution.

‘We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents.’