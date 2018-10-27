Kilmory withdraw from league

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Kilmory shinty club has written to the Camanachd Association stating it will not be able to fulfil its fixtures for the remainder of the season due to work commitments and injuries.

As one of Kilmory’s remaining fixtures, against Lochside Rovers, would have had a direct impact on the outcome of the Marine Harvest South Division 1 title race, the competitions committee met and agreed Kilmory’s results for the fixtures already played this season be erased.

Kilmory advised they hope to compete in Marine Harvest South Division 2 in the 2019 season.