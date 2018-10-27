Expect delays as Lochgilphead trunk road resurfaced

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The A83 through Lochgilphead will be closed for three days to allow BEAR Scotland to carry out repairs on behalf of Transport Scotland.

Resurfacing is to be done on Poltalloch Street between the Colchester roundabout at the war memorial and the Corran roundabout towards Ardrishaig.

The work is due to get started on Monday November 5.

The road will be closed and traffic diverted between 9am and 7pm each day from the Colchester roundabout via Argyll Street, Bishopton Road and the A816, re-joining the A83 at the Corran Roundabout and vice versa.

Outwith these hours the road will be open over the temporary road surface under a 30mph speed limit.

It is hoped work will be finished by Wednesday November 7.

Sean Robertson, assistant roads manager (south) with BEAR Scotland, said: ‘BEAR Scotland and Transport Scotland wish to thank the local community for their patience while this essential resurfacing work is carried out.’