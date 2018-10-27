Argyll Talking Newspapers serves up chat

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Argyll Talking Newspapers lived up to its name with plenty chatter at a fundraising lunch on Saturday October 20.

The Baptist Church Hall in Lochgilphead fairly rang to the sound of enthusiastic chat and laughter.

Attracted by the sound of the pipes, played at the door by Mid Argyll Pipe Band pipers Ruaraidh Logan, Camron MacPhail and Donal Bremner, customers arrived to enjoy soup, sandwiches, cakes and coffee, as well as a good old blether.

Argyll Talking Newspapers is a charity which provides recorded local newspapers for people who are blind or visually impaired and for those who may find it difficult to read their newspaper for any permanent or temporary reason.

Subscribers are provided, free of charge, with an easy-to-use digital playback box to listen to their local news. The news is delivered on a free USB stick ready to play, all they have to do is sit back and listen.

The 120 people currently on the list of recipients can chose to listen to news from The Buteman, Dunoon Observer, Ileach, Argyllshire Advertiser, Campbeltown Courier and Oban Times.

Argyll Talking Newspapers has clients all over Argyll and Bute and as far afield as Thurso, Paisley and Stockport.

The service is provided by volunteers and is funded mainly by donations from clients and their families.

More information is available at facebook.com/argylltalkingpapers