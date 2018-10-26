Tarbert Book Festival kicks off

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

There are still tickets available to attend some intriguing workshops at Tarbert Book Festival.

In its sixth year, the annual programme of literary and poetic expression will run from Friday October 26 to Sunday October 28 with host writers from all over Argyll.

Robert Louis Stevenson is the subject of the opening sessions of this year’s weekend with The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie being the literary focus of Saturday and Sunday.

Friday evening sees the awarding of the annual writing competition prizes in Loch Fyne Gallery. With entries from across the globe, this year has seen two competitions for writers, an Open Category and a new Novice section.

Saturday evening sees the welcome return of one of Scotland’s top crime writers, Denise Mina, to the Stonefield Castle Hotel for an insight into ‘The Long Drop’, her semi-fictionalised account of notorious serial killer, Peter Manuel, and the events of one night in the Glasgow of 1957 interwoven with a portrayal of his trial.

Tickets to each event in the programme are available at ticketsource.co.uk/tarbertbookfestival