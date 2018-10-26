Royal National Mod 2018 – A Mid Argyll round-up

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

After eight days of beautiful music, singing and language, the world’s largest Gaelic festival has ended, sending participants home from Dunoon with trophies and smiles of triumph.

Trained and supported by choir conductor Josie Campbell and Gaelic coach Christine Johnston, Mid Argyll was well-represented by a number of singers.

From Inveraray, Feorlin Renton and Rosie Blyth, both aged nine, came in second in their duet singing competition as well as Daria Derevyankin and Aimee Burnett, singing for Tarbert Academy.

Tilly Cunningham, Brodie and Isabelle Crawford of Inveraray, Eilidh Graham from Lochgilphead, Sophie Phillips from Ardrishaig, Evan Robertson and Angus McLean from Kilmartin, all did their schools and towns proud by singing solo in the learners competitions.

Alasdair McLean, coached by Iain MacPherson, represented Lochgilphead well by singing in the open solo competition in St John’s Church.

Shona Keith, from Lochgair, also won two second places in the adults open solo singing with her rendition of Eilean Idhe and Oran do Iain Breac MacLeoid. A proud Shona squealed: ‘I got second!’ before getting to work practising for her next competition where she came equal third singing with Mid Argyll choir Atomaig Piseag.

Islay was well represented in the girls’ competitions by Josie Rountree, Charlet Rose, Dearbhla Newman and Megan McMillan. Ten-year-old Lauren Morris won The Cowal Trophy for her poetry recital and from the boys, Aiden Munro, aged nine, came third in the boys solo singing.

The Royal National Mòd will be back next year on October 11, 2019 and will be held in Glasgow.

