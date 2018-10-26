Get up close to regimental colours

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A rare chance is on offer this weekend for anyone with a Scots Guards or any other military connection.

The old colours of the 1st Battalion Scots Guards were brought to Inveraray Parish Church in August for laying up amid great pride, pomp and pageantry.

The Queen’s Colour and Regimental Colour will be mounted on the wall either side of the church pulpit but before this happens the colours will be available in the church in Saturday October 27.

Parish minister Rev Roderick Campbell said: ‘We would welcome anyone who would like to view or have a photograph taken with the old colours, particularly those with links to the Scots Guards.’

Members of the public can view the colours between 10am and 2pm on Saturday at Inveraray Parish Church.