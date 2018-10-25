New health chief will ‘tackle financial challenges’

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Joanna MacDonald has been appointed chief officer of Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership.

Prior to being appointed to the chief officer role, Joanna was director of adult social care for NHS Highland within the Highland Council area and has also worked previously for Argyll and Bute Council as a service manager in adult services.

Commenting on her new role Joanna said: ‘I was really pleased to be appointed as Chief Officer for the Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership.

‘I started in post in September and in the few weeks I have been here I have already been very impressed by the dedication of health and social care partnership staff and our partner organisations and the high standard of services they provide for the people of Argyll and Bute.

‘They are working tirelessly every day in our hospitals, residential homes and local communities to provide the best quality care to adults and children in need of our care and support.

‘Having previously worked as a service manager for Argyll and Bute Council, I know Argyll and Bute is an amazing place to live and work but I am also well aware of the challenges involved in delivering health and social care services in such a remote and rural area.

‘In addition to these challenges, we are also facing significant financial pressures and this was outlined at our Integration Joint Board meeting on September 26, where it was highlighted we are currently facing a projected overspend of £4.2m for this financial year.

‘Our goal is to continue to deliver the best health and social care services for the people living and working in Argyll and Bute. At the same time we must tackle our financial challenges and this will be one of the main priorities for the health and social care partnership’s senior leadership team over the coming months.

‘Finally, I would like to say that I am looking forward to working with staff, the public, stakeholders and elected members in the months and years ahead to make sure we can continue to make a real positive difference to the lives of the people in Argyll and Bute.’