MOJO mania hits Ardfern – watch the video

What a rockin’ night of MOJO music.

Mid Argyll’s favourite original music festival returned on Saturday October 20 to a welcoming crowd.

More than 130 people queued up to see the bands from all over Argyll play for the rockers in Craignish Village Hall.

Dunoon solo artist Liam Somerville opened the show and his Bruce Springsteen influences brought to an alternate rock sound that could get bluesy at times.

Starting from a school choir, Kirsteen Black and Alana Mathers have progressed to a chilled melodic sound that had everyone singing. Their Bob Dylan influences could be heard clearly in their acoustic guitar and poetic lyrics.

Loch Awe-based Stephen Skinn brought Brit-rock to the stage with an electric guitar that became reminiscent of the days when the Gallagher brothers fought as one, filling the dance floor as he played.

The Hollow Mountain String Band drew the wildest crowds with their self-titled ‘Americeilidh’ sound. The country-ceilidh fusion got everyone skipping about or at least tapping feet.

Returning from last year’s MOJO festival was veteran Oban band Citizen 9 who should be named the Pearl Jam of Argyll. Their grunge rock sound was well-received as Nirvana t-shirts filled the dance floor with headbanging.

Closing the show was Oban’s 4Below, with lead Andy Bruce’s rock experience fusing with wife Claire’s keyboard and Dougie’s banging beats. The Scots lilt in his lyrics sounds like Soundgarden meets Biffy Clyro. They closed MOJO with a bang, sending the mob home wanting more.

Check out all the bands’ social media pages on @MOJOArgyll on Facebook. They are all available to hire for your own events. Contact Dan on 01546 602429 if you require any information and look out for the MOJOArgyll Facebook page for updates and new ventures in the music of Argyll.

