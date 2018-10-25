Give yourself a gift for Christmas

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The Mid Argyll 66 Day Challenge was launched in fine style at Lochgilphead Community Centre.

This new initiative offers members of the public positive ways to change the habits of a lifetime.

The project is being delivered by NHS Highland, the charity umbrella body TSI and the local Health and Wellbeing Network, and the whole thing kicked off with full day launch event on Wednesday October 17 – exactly 66 days before Christmas.

Packed into Lochgilphead Community Centre, organisations from Argyll and Bute Council to charity bodies, therapists and fitness teachers displayed what they have to offer people looking to improve their wellbeing.

Whether it’s a battle against the bulge, walking more, beating the booze or fags or giving up that chocolate habit, we all have big or little things we want to eliminate, or good habits we would like to take up.

Individuals can take the challenge on their own, or in groups. People can raise money through sponsorship for local charities or take whatever approach they feel is right for them.

The challenge ends on day 66 – Christmas Eve – and Mid Argyll could be several tonnes lighter, fleeter of foot and healthier all round – a great end to the year and a great start for the rest of your life.

The countdown is on. What will you do to help yourself in time for Christmas?