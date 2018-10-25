Dalriada festivals continue with Mid Argyll RFC

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Mid Argyll Rugby Football Club continued its Dalriada festival recently at Taynuilt in really poor weather.

It seemed to bring out the best in all the youngsters, from all the teams, however.

Coach Lee Buckley said: ‘Everyone had a great time and as usual Taynuilt were excellent hosts.’

Mid Argyll RFC P4-5 team won one game and narrowly lost four. This puts them third in the league table with 18 points. The P6-7 team won two games, drew one and lost one, putting them third in their league with 20 points.

The next festival will be on Saturday October 27, hosted by Campbeltown Kintyre RFC.

The South Argyll Schools team lost their game against Lenzie on Wednesday September 26.

Coach Lee Buckley said: ‘The boys lost 70 – 17 but the score doesn’t reflect the game against a well-drilled Lenzie team. Well done boys.’

The boys will now compete in the Bowl competition. The date of the game and the opposition are still to be confirmed.