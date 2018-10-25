Announcements 19/10/18 – 26/10/18

DEATHS

CRAIG – Peacefully, at the Lynn of Lorne Care Home, Benderloch, on October 16, 2018, Hugh Alexander Craig, in his 87th year, youngest son of the late Alex and Katherine Craig, Carrick Farm, beloved father of Maureen, Allan and the late Mary Catherine, seanair of Emma, Donald, Rory, Craig, Calum and Alasdair, and a dear bother and uncle. Funeral service was held in the Lorne Street Funeral Parlour, on Thursday, October 25, 2018, followed by a private cremation. Sadly missed.

GOODMAN – Joolz Goodman (also and formerly known as Julie Anne Rowley), of Torran Mhor, Ford and The Little Potting Shed, Oban. The husband and family of Joolz Goodman are deeply saddened to announce her untimely and tragic death, on October 15, 2018. A service is to be held at The Cuttle Bridge Inn, Minworth, on Saturday, October 27, 2018, at 11.30am, followed by a gathering to celebrate and commemorate the colourful and vivacious life of Joolz. Bright clothing is welcome, as a compliment to Joolz’s distinctive character. Charity donations to Hope Kitchen and Argyll Animal Aid would be preferred in lieu of flowers. A memorial service will be held in Oban, at a date to be announced.

MACGILLIVRAY – On October 22, 2018, peacefully at home, Joan MacGillivray, née Little, in her 90th year, beloved wife of the late Ian MacGillivray and a dearly loved sister and aunt. Funeral service at Tarbert Parish Church, on Monday, October 29, 2018 at 12.00 noon, interment thereafter at Carrick Cemetery, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Donations if desired to British Red Cross.

WILSON – Peacefully, after a short illness, at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, on October 22, 2018, Hugh Hamilton Wilson, in his 84th year, 9 Kilkerran Road, beloved husband of Mary Mauchline, much loved dad of William, Robert, Hugh and James, and a loving grampa and great grampa. Funeral service in Lorne and Lowland Parish Church, on Saturday, October 27, 2018 at 11.00am, thereafter to Kilkerran Cemetery. Friends please accept this intimation and invitation. Family flowers only please. A retiral collection will be held in aid of Kidney Dialysis, Kintyre Locality and the Lorne and Lowland Parish Church.

acknowledgements

CHINN – Helen and family would like to thank all friends, neighbours, colleagues and the local community for their kindness and support following the sad loss of Frank. Special thanks to the police and ambulance crew who attended, to Rev Steve Fulcher for the service, to the Highland Parish Church, to Flora and Marion at the Ardshiel Hotel for the purvey and to T A Blair for the funeral arrangements. Finally, our thanks to all who attended the service and contributed to the retiral collection in aid of the Southend Scouts and the Learning Support Department at Campbeltown Grammar School, which raised a total of £869.07.

GILLIES – Ian’s family thank everyone for their support after their sad loss. Thanks to staff at Glenaray Ward for their outstanding care and respect to Ian and family, to minister, Hilda, for an uplifting service, and to Margaret and her team for catering. Special thanks to Roderick MacDonald and team for exceptional service, and to all who attended on the day.

HEAFEY – Ann, Michael, Jeff, Kevin, Michelle and their families would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the love and support they have received following the loss of their mum, Agnes. We thank you for the cards, letters, flowers, phone calls and visits which we have received. Special thanks to Father David Connor for conducting a special thanksgiving service and mass at St Margaret’s Church and also conducting the ceremony at Cardross Crematorium. The family would like to extend their gratitude to Dr Davidson, Dr Phillips and all community nursing staff who attended to Agnes during the course of her illness, with such devoted care, in particular Collette Morgan, Macmillan Nurse. Grateful thanks also to Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors for their guidance, support and kindness throughout the funeral process, and to the staff of the Stag Hotel for fine purvey. A special thanks to all those who attended the service at St Margaret’s and to those who travelled to Cardross Crematorium, your support was a great comfort to all of us. The retiral collection raised over £200 for the St Margaret’s Church funds.

MCCAFFERY – Catherine Jane, Calum and Laura would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for their support and kindness following the loss of Gordon. We thank you for the cards, letters, flowers and phone calls which we have received. Heartfelt thanks go to all doctors, nursing staff and home care teams for their compassion and care shown to Gordon in the last few months. Thanks also to Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors for their support and kindness, to Cameron for conducting the service, along with the personal tributes from Steve Bleasby and Jim Delahunt, to the Tarbert Hotel for their hospitality and fine purvey, and to Keli at Fyne Flowers for beautiful floral arrangements. Sincere thanks to all who paid their respects at the church and graveside. The retiring collection for Macmillan Nurses, Marie Curie and Mairi Semple raised over £1,500.

IN MEMORIAMS

ARKELL – In loving memory of a dear husband, dad, granda and great granda (Eck), died October 28, 2012.

It broke our hearts to lose you,

But you did not go alone,

For part of us went with you,

The day God called you home.

Loved and missed so very much.

Also remembering Davy, died October 20, 2010.

– From Maggie and family, home and abroad.

CAIRNS – Remembering always my husband, Duncan, for the happiest of times.

Locked forever within my heart.

– Love, Maura, James and Maria.

DEARN – In loving memory of my wife, Irene, who passed away on October 24, 2017.

It’s been a year since you passed away

I hope you know how much you meant to me

I still think about you every day

I love and miss you in my own special way.

– Richard x.

ELLIOT – Albert, passed away October 27, 2017. When will we see your likes again.

You are never forgotten. You are always in our thoughts.

– Jean, Lyndsey, Karen and family.

MACINNES – In loving memory of my wife, Margaret, who passed away October 26, 2017.

Your presence I miss

Your memory I treasure

Loving you always

Forgetting you never.

– Neil and sons, David and Alan, and families.

STEWART – Treasured memories of a dear husband and dad, Dave, died October 27, 2013.

Loved and remembered always.

– Annie, Marion, Laura and Christine xxxx.