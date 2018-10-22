Your pictures – week 42
Want to read more?
Subscribe Now
We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.
Already a subscriber? Login here
This week’s photograph was taken by Fiona McCuish and named ‘Autumnal’. Taken along the banks of the Crinan Canal at Ardrishaig with a mobile phone, the colours are stunningly seasonal.
Send your favourite photos – and they don’t have to be landscape scenes – to the Argyllshire Advertiser with a wee bit of background information.
You can get them to us either by direct message on Facebook or emailing editor@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk