Your pictures – week 42

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

This week’s photograph was taken by Fiona McCuish and named ‘Autumnal’. Taken along the banks of the Crinan Canal at Ardrishaig with a mobile phone, the colours are stunningly seasonal.

Send your favourite photos – and they don’t have to be landscape scenes – to the Argyllshire Advertiser with a wee bit of background information.

You can get them to us either by direct message on Facebook or emailing editor@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk