Lephinchapel impresses at Dalmally with autumn born bullock

United Auctions sold 1,071 suckled calves at the firm’s show and sale held at Dalmally Auction Mart on Friday October 12.

An excellent show of quality bred stock was on offer to a strong gathering of buyers. Bullocks sold to an average of £619 per head or 230 pence per kilo (- £9 per head or five pence per kilo). Heifers averaged £552 per head or 223 pence per kilo (+ £17 per head or six pence per kilo). The entry of calves consisted mainly of spring born animals.

The show prior to the sale was judged by Mr A MacFadzean, Dalchomie Farm, Maybole and his awards were as follows:

Autumn born bullocks: 1, 2 and 3 Messrs McVicar, Lephinchapel.

Spring born bullocks: 1 and 2 M Hall, Tombuie.

Spring born heifer: 1 Messrs Taylor, Dall.

Shepherd’s class: 1 Allan MacFadyen, Bragleenmore, 2 Allan Stewart, Barguillean.

Overall champion: Messrs McVicar with an autumn born bullock.

Reserve overall: M Hall with a spring born bullock.

Principal lots and prices

Top prices per head

Bullocks

AAx: £900 (2) – Bragleenmore : £850 – Laggan Farms.

BSx: £790 (2) and £720 – Tiretigan.

BRBx: £1,010, £990 and £950 – Lephinchapel.

BAx: £515 (2) – Drumachar.

CHARx: £1,170 and £1,110 – Lephinkill : £1,000 (3) – Ardbeg : £940 – Lephinkill : £890 (3) and £850 (5) – Bragleenmore : £840 (4) – Tiraghoil : £810 (3) – Musdale : £800 – Bragleenbeg.

GALx: £720 (6) – Balliemeanoch.

LIMx: £1,050 – 16 Carnoch : £1,010 – Tom Na Coille : £1,000 – Tombuie : £930 – Strathlea and 16 Carnoch : £920 – Tom Na Coille : £900 – Tombuie.

LUINGx: £650 – Laggan Farms.

SALx: £790 (4) and £780 – Machrins, Colonsay.

SHx: £760 – Barnakill.

SIMx: £970 – Dunans : £870 – Tiraghoil and Dunans (2).

BG: £470 (2) – Blackmount.

Heifers

AAx: £550 – Craigmore.

BSx: £590 – Tiretigan (2) and Ardnamara.

BAx: £440 – Drumachar.

CHARx: £1,070 and £930 – Lephinkill : £830 (2) – Barnakill : £820 – Musdale : £810 – Bragleenmore.

LIMx: £880 – Ardchatten HF : £870 – 16 Carnoch : £810 – Craigmore : £805 – Duncroisk.

LUINGx: £780 and £750 – Laggan Farms.

SALx: £650 – Machrins.

SHx: £480 (3) – Drumachar.

SIMx: £840 (2) – Dunans : £800 – Keilator (3) & Ardnacross.

Top prices per kilo

Bullocks

AAx: 253p – High Balantyre : 249p (10) – Scotstown : 243p – Craig Farm : 238p (8) and 236p (7) – High Balantyre.

BSx: 246p – Kiloran Farmers.

BRBx: 297p, 294p, 260p, 259p and 250p – Lephinchapel.

BAx: 240p (2) and 231p – Hillside Farm.

CHARx: 294p (8) – Ederline Estate : 285p (2) – Musdale Farm : 283p (10) – Ederline Estate : 269p (2) – Musdale Farm : 268p – Dunans : 258p (10) – Ederline Estate : 257p – Musdale Farm : 254p (7) – Dunans : 253p (6) – Bragleenbeg : 250p – Musdale Farm.

LIMx: 292p (3) – Tom Na Coille : 291p – Dall : 277p (4) and 275p (2) – Kiloran Farmers : 269p (4) – Dall : 262p (4) – Craigmore : 262p (2) – Lochuisge : 260p – Tombuie : 259p (7) – Duncroisk : 256p – Kiloran Farmers : 255p (5) – Achallader : 254p – Strathlea and Craig (2) : 252p (2) – Glenshellach : 250p (4) – Ardentraive.

LUINGx: 243p – Laggan Farms.

SALx: 277p – Kiloran Farmers : 260p (2) and 259p (4) – Machrins : 253p (4) – Brenchoille.

SIMx: 277p – Kiloran Farmers : 267p (2) – Keilator : 266p (2) – Scallasaig : 263p (6) – Keilator : 261p (4) – Scallasaig : 259p (2) – Duncroisk : 252p (10) – Keilator.

Heifers

AAx: 242p (6) – Scotstown.

BSx: 215p – Ardnamara.

BAx: 242p (7) – Hillside Farm.

CHARx: 274p (12) – Laggan Farms : 268p (11) – Dunans : 264p (11) and 256p (15) – Ederline Estate : 253p – Bragleenmore : 251p – Ederline Estate (7) and Bragleenbeg (7).

LIMx: 257p – Tombuie and Auch Estate (2) : 246p (2) – Kengharair : 239p (5) – Duncroisk : 237p (6) – Dall.

LUINGx: 187p – Laggan Farms.

SALx: 217p (2) – Machrins Farm.

SHx: 203p (3) – Drumachar.

SIMx: 304p(3) and 298p (5) – Keilator : 283p (4) and 274p – Auch Estate : 263p (3) – Scallasaig : 253p (2) – Keilator : 251p (2) – Kiloran Farmers : 250p (2) – Auch Estate.