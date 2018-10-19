Mum gets ready for a new year dooking

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

She hates the water and is none too fond of the cold but one Mid Argyll mother plans to throw herself into the icy sea on New Year’s Day.

Joan Williamson is taking part in the traditional Loony Dook at South Queensferry for a cause close to her heart.

When her twin daughters Star and Angel were born two months premature at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary after an emergency Caesarean section, mum and babies were in a bad way. Joan suffered a ruptured placenta, while the twins were fragile, clinging on to life at just two pounds each in weight. Neither was breathing.

They were, however, in good hands as staff at the Simpson Neonatal Unit were prepared and acted quickly. After eight weeks of intensive care in neo-natal incubators, the twins finally came home – Star first, followed by her sister Angel.

‘Neither me nor the kids would be here if it wasn’t for the staff at the Simpson Neonatal Unit,’ said Joan, now 35.

Star and Angel are now lively five-year-olds in Ardrishaig Primary School, Joan and her family having moved to the village in 2017.

‘I am very lucky. I owe these doctors and nurses so much and it’s time to give something back to help someone in future who might be in the position I was in.’

Joan and her 14-year-old son Jimmy have signed up for the Loony Dook to raise funds for the Simpsons Special Care Babies charity.

Joan said: ‘I don’t like water, so hopefully I can get over this fear and raise lots of money for the Simpson unit.’

To support the fundraising efforts, Joan has set up a MyDonate web page. To donate, visit the Facebook page entitled ‘FundRaising for Simpsons Special Care Babies SSCB’ and click on the link there.