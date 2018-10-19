Inveraray centenary poppy display takes shape

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Ahead of the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War, the people of Inveraray and surrounding areas have been hand-knitting poppies for display in and around Glenaray and Inveraray Church.

The poppies will be displayed inside and outside the church from Monday November 5 until the week following the Armistice Day commemoration.

Also to mark the anniversary, Inveraray and District History Society has arranged for the widely acclaimed ‘Home Fires, Broken Sons’ drama to be presented at Inveraray Church Hall on Tuesday November 6 at 7.30pm. This WWI theatre drama brings to life tales from the Home Front and the stark contrast with the horrors of the trenches.

The Three Wee Crows theatre company will perform the drama and tickets are on sale now from the George Hotel, Londis and WD Semple.

All proceeds from the event are going to Erskine Hospital.