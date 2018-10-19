Announcements – 19th October 2018

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

BIRTHS

HAIG – Gordon and Lynsey are delighted to announce the safe arrival of Lola Emma, on September 28, 2018, at the Queen Elizabeth Maternity Unit. A wee sister for Dexter, second grandchild for Tommy and Jessie Paterson, and fifth grandchild for Mary Haig.

GOLDEN WEDDINGS

COFFIELD – MACPHERSON – On October 25, 1968, at Castlehill Church, Charlie to Catherine. Present address, Menstrie, Stirling.

MACNICOL – MACMILLAN – On October 18, 1968, at Lochfyneside Free Church, Minard, by Rev D MacLachlan, Alasdair to Fiona. Present address, Turnalt Farm, Barbreck, by Lochgilphead.

STEVENSON – MCCALLUM – At the Highland Parish Church, on October 19, 1968, by the Rev C M Henderson, John to Wilma, Present address, 55 Davaar Avenue, Campbeltown.

DEATHS

ANDERSON – Suddenly, but peacefully, at the Beatson Hospital, Glasgow, on October 13, 2018, Archibald Anderson (Archie), in his 90th year, 3 Davaar Avenue, dearly beloved husband of Sally, much loved dad of Archie, Alan and Gaynor, loving granda of Harry, Charlie and Eve, and adored brother of Margaret, Martha and the late Joe and Sheena. Funeral service in the Lorne and Lowland Parish Church, on Friday, October 26, 2018 at 12.00 noon, thereafter to Kilkerran Cemetery. Friends please accept this intimation and invitation. Family flowers only please. A retiral collection will be held in aid of Kintyre Cancer and Palliative Care.

BROOKER – Peacefully, at Oban Hospital, on Saturday, October 13, 2018, our beloved Rosie (Patricia), of Catluch, Lunga, gently slipped away. A dear friend to all and good neighbour. Will always be missed by those who knew her. Farewell and celebration service will take place at Lunga House, on Thursday, October 26, 2018 at 1.00pm. All friends are respectfully invited to attend. No flowers please, donations to Macmillan Nurses and Cat Protection League.

GALLOWAY – Peacefully, at the home of her daughter, Radnor Park, Clydebank, on October 10, 2018, Isabella Shaw Gilchrist McCulloch (Ella), in her 97th year, formerly of Bonawe Quarries and Croft View, North Connel, dearly beloved wife of the late William Galloway, much loved mother of Elma and Sandra, mother-in-law of Jim and Tam, and a loving grandmother and great grandmother.

GILLESPIE – Catherine Mains McMillan Hawthorne. born May 26, 1933, died October 9, 2018. Catherine passed away at Clinton Clinic in Alberton, Johannesburg, South Africa. Catherine was born in Campbeltown and emigrated with her family to South Africa in April 1972. Dearly beloved wife to John Gillespie, best mum to Catherine, Christine and Angus, sons-in-law Kevin and Michael and daughter-in-law Wendy. Loving granny to Tenielle, Kieran, Justin, Timmy and Kylie. My darling you are sorely missed, we will love you forever.

GILLIES – Ian Gillies, aged 65 years, of 1 Wallace Way, Lochgilphead, peacefully in Glenaray Ward, Mid Argyll Hospital, with his family by his side, on October 12, 2018, following a long illness, which he managed with courage and dignity, dearly loved brother of Christine and Ann, and adored and respected uncle and great uncle. Funeral service will be held in Lochgilphead Parish Church, on Friday, October 19, 2018 at 12.00 noon, followed by interment at Achnabreac Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations to Help for Heroes and Glenaray Ward.

HEAFEY – Peacefully at her home, 10 Rowan Park, Lochgilphead, on October 10, 2018, with her family by her side, Agnes Dowling Heafey, née Conroy, aged 81 years, adored wife of the late Michael Heafey, dearly loved mum of Ann, Michael, Jeff, Kevin, Michelle and the late Gary, and adored nana. Dearly loved sister, sister-in-law, aunt and cousin to all the family. A good neighbour and dear friend to many.Funeral service was held on Tuesday, October 16, 2018 at St Margaret’s Church, Lochgilphead, followed by service of committal at Cardross Crematorium. Sadly missed. RIP.

MACLEAN – Suddenly at home, 5 Coastguard Houses, Southend, on October 15, 2018, Donald Maclean (Purdy), in his 59th year, beloved son of the late Donnie and Nan Maclean, much loved father of Eilidh, loving brother of Neil John, George, Cameron and Jamie, and a much loved uncle. Funeral service in Southend Church, on Monday, October 22, 2018 at 1.00pm, thereafter to Keil Cemetery. Friends please accept this intimation and invitation. Family flowers only please. A retiral collection will be held in aid of Kintyre Cancer and Palliative Care and the British Heart Foundation.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

NEWLANDS – John’s family wishes to thank everyone most sincerely for the expressions of sympathy and gestures of kindness shown to them following their sad loss. We are grateful to friends and neighbours, from near and far, for their support and help at this time. The doctors and staff of Campbeltown Hospital and the ambulance staff who attended John were second to none, we thank them all. Thank you to Rhys and Kenneth Blair and their team for exceptional, professional services throughout, to Cardross Inn for catering, and to all who attended and supported on the day.

IN MEMORIAMS

COLE – In loving memory of Cally (née Mitchell), a much loved wife, mum, sister and aunt, died October 20, 2011. Seven years have now passed, Close to our hearts she will always stay, Loved and remembered every day. – Love, all the family, home and away.

MUIR – Remembering Ian, a loving husband and dad. Forever in our thoughts. – Love, Ellen, John and Maurice.

MUIR – Treasured memories of a much loved dad and granddad. – Love, Angela, Kenny and Kerr x.