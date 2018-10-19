A birthday celebration and music ‘to die for’

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Music lovers are in for a treat this weekend in Ardrishaig.

Mid Argyll Arts Association, celebrating its 35th anniversary, will host another excellent afternoon of music when duo Alison McNeill and Sasha Savaloni visit Ardrishaig Public Hall.

Scottish soprano Alison McNeill and Iranian-Scottish guitarist Sasha Savaloni are the recipients of Enterprise Music Scotland’s 2015-2017 Artists in Residence Award.

Both Masters graduates of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, the duo made their debut in 2011 at the Big Guitar Weekend Festival gaining a mention in the Classical Guitar Magazine, and have since established themselves as the foremost voice and guitar duo in Scotland.

They have performed recitals in Spain and throughout Scotland, at prestigious events such as Clasicos en Verano Chamber Music Series in Madrid, Westbourne Music Series, Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the Big Guitar Weekend Festival and were recorded and interviewed for the prestigious BBC Radio Scotland ‘Classics Unwrapped’ series.

Their performances have received great praise and have been described as “Quality music at its best – classical guitar and a voice to die for”.

The programme for the concert, which will begin at 3pm on Saturday October 20, will include Acottish and French folk solng as well as classic Spanish music.

And, if you would like to help the association celebrate 35 years, go along to Ardrishaig Public Hall a little earlier, at 2pm on Saturday, to mark the occasion.