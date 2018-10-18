Tributes paid to Ford woman after road tragedy

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Friends of cafe owner Joolz Goodman have paid tribute to a ‘beautiful soul’ loved for being ‘fun, fab and generous’.

The 53-year-old, who ran The Little Potting Shed Cafe in Oban with her husband Russell, died on Monday following a crash on the A816 near the Oude Dam and Kimelford.

Tributes have been pouring in on Facebook where her husband, Russell Goodman, broke the news to friends and customers on her page later that night.

He wrote: ‘I’m not quite sure how to say this – my sweetheart Joolz was involved in a car crash on her way to work this morning and she was killed as a result.’

Within hours of the news, more than 150 Facebook messages had been posted remembering Ms Goodman, who lived in Ford, as ‘a vibrant, passionate person’ with ‘a heart of gold’.

It is believed off-duty fire officers and a doctor provided CPR at the scene, but they were unable to revive Ms Goodman.

Mr Goodman posted his own thanks to ‘everyone who tried to help her’ and called them ‘heroes’. He also thanked people for their ‘lovely messages’.

Manager Lorraine MacCormick said: ‘She was such a caring lady. We are totally devastated and very sad. We just can’t believe she’s not here. She would ring us up, ‘can you use a few loaves?’ Just last week we got a big tub of jam from her.’

Police are appealing for witnesses to Monday’s incident, which happened at around 7.30am when two cars, a north-bound red Citroen C1 driven by Ms Goodman and a VW Tiguan travelling south, collided.

A report is being submitted to the procurator fiscal.

The 26-year-old male driver of the VW Tiguan was taken by ambulance to hospital in Oban. His injuries were not thought by medical staff to be serious.

Police are particularly keen to hear from the driver of a large dark-coloured 4×4 vehicle who, while not involved, was in the area just prior to the crash and may have information that could help the investigation.

Any information can be passed to officers at Oban Police Station via 101.