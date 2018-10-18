Rest and be thankful – the A83 has re-opened

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The primary trunk road serving Argyll and the islands has re-opened.

The A83 was closed either side of the Rest and be Thankful on the morning of Tuesday October 9 after heavy rain triggered landslides, and remained closed ever since.

Trunk road management firm BEAR Scotland confirmed just before midday on Thursday October 18 that, after ‘a full safety assessment along with a final check with Police Scotland’ the road re-opened around 11.20am.

Around 3,000 tonnes of debris reached the ‘landslip mitigation’ nets and pits above the A83, preventing much of the debris from reaching the roadside. Teams have worked continuously to carry out repairs and clear debris from the debris nets and clear material from the roadside as well as installing additional drainage measures along the roadside.

Temporary traffic lights will remain in place for safety on the A83 while teams work to continue with remaining landslip mitigation works at the Rest and be Thankful.

A 24 hour recovery vehicle and additional patrols will be on hand for the next few days to assist any road users as required and help keep traffic moving during the reopening of the A83.

Eddie Ross, BEAR Scotland’s north west representative, said: ‘Teams from multiple organisations have worked tirelessly in what has been challenging conditions to do all they can to secure the slope above the road, repair the fences and keep the Old Military Road and other routes into Argyll open.

‘We thank the local community and road users for their patience while our teams worked to reopen the road and encourage them to drive safely through the Rest and Be Thankful while teams complete the remaining repairs at the site.’