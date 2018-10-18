MOJO 2018 – a winner all the way

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

We have a winner for tickets to this weekend’s MOJO festival.

The Advertiser teamed up with the team behind the festival to offer two tickets as a competition prize. And we have a winner, who correctly answered the question ‘MOJO celebrates which type of music?’

The answer, of course, is ‘fresh, original music’ – and the winner is J McHugh from Skipness, who wins a pair of tickets worth £8 each.

Outstanding Argyll acts including Liam Somerville, 4 Below, The Brambelles, The Hollow Mountain String Band, Citizen 9 and Stephen Skinn will all perform on what promises to be a cracking evening of music.

It all happens at Craignish Village Hall on Saturday October 20, £8 with tickets or £10 on the door. Tickets are available from the Argyll Book Centre, Lochgilphead and Ardfern Stores, or book your tickets via the MOJO Argyll Facebook page or call Dan on 01546 602429.