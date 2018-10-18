Local people set to light up Christmas

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Festive lighting will be delivered in Inveraray and Lochgilphead by local organisations this year.

Funding for Lochgilphead Festive Lights Committee and Inveraray Community Council was agreed by Mid Argyll, Kintyre and Islay Area Committee on Wednesday October 10.

Lochgilphead Festive Lights Committee has been awarded £5,000 to manage the set-up, commission electrical testing, maintain and remove the lights as well as organising the much-anticipated ‘switch-on’ event.

Inveraray Community Council will receive £1,650 for machinery hire and maintenance.

In Furnace, Bowmore and Craighouse this year’s festive work will be carried out by local sub contractors, with community solutions in place for future years.

In Ardrishaig, Argyll and Bute Council will lead work this year ahead of a community-led effort from 2019. A long-term solution has still to be found for Campbeltown and Tarbert, but discussions are ongoing and the council will carry out this year’s work.

There is enough funding left to allow Argyll and Bute Council to deliver festive lighting in the remaining towns and villages for 2018, but it is unlikely there will be any money for future years.

Iain MacAskill, of Inveraray Community Council said: ‘We have known for some time the council is under pressure to reduce budgets and that we need to concentrate on lifeline services.

‘Part of the rationalisation has been the understanding the council was going to have to move away from the delivery of seasonal lighting. We have had this in our minds for three years, so when we were asked to enter into discussions on the transition, this was no great shock.

‘What really helped was the council had an officer who had all the information to hand, was able to help us make decisions and was able to make decisions himself.

‘We started off with a situation that worried us slightly and we are now happy we will have the skills and commitment in the community to keep us lit for years to come.’