Lifeline A83 could be set to re-open after 10 day closure

‘Good progress’ repairing landslide damage means the A83 could re-open under traffic light control on Thursday October 18 – after 10 days of closure.

Trunk road management firm BEAR Scotland said a decision on re-opening the lifeline route serving Argyll and the islands would be made late on Thursday morning following safety assessments.

The Old Military Road will remain in operation 24hours a day until the A83 reopens at the Rest and be Thankful.

Good weather conditions have allowed teams to reinstate landslide debris fences, install additional drainage measures and make safe a 20 tonne boulder which was identified on the hillside following further landslips last week.

A BEAR Scotland statement said: ‘Should favourable weather conditions continue and the final phase of mitigation works is completed to ensure road users are kept safe, it is hoped that the A83 will be able to reopen under temporary traffic light control from Thursday afternoon following a full safety assessment.’