A83 landslide diversion to remain open overnight

The Old Military Road local diversion route at the A83 Rest and be Thankful will remain open overnight tonight, Tuesday October 16.

Trunk road management firm BEAR Scotland confirmed that after considering geotechnical assessments and detailed weather forecasts, the decision was made to allow the local diversion to run during the hours of darkness.

In a statement, BEAR Scotland said: ‘Teams will work through the night to help ensure the old military road operates safely, including installing specialist lighting and stationing extra patrols and a recovery vehicle on-site to assist road users as required and keep the route moving.

‘Teams worked throughout the day today (Tuesday) to install a temporary debris fence above the A83 carriageway to replace one which was heavily damaged by multiple landslips last week, allowing the local diversion below to open safely overnight. Operations will continue over the next few days to prepare the A83 for re-opening.

Eddie Ross of BEAR Scotland added: ‘We ask road users to please drive safely during the convoy through the old military road and adhere to the speed limit which is in place for everyone’s safety.

‘We’ll continue to do all we can to ensure the A83 opens as soon as it is safe to do so, and we thank the local community and motorists for their patience while we work to address the multiple landslips at the Rest and be Thankful.’