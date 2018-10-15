Sun shines on Rest detour – but morning decision due on second day opening

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A beautiful autumn day on Monday October 15 allowed the opening of the Old Military Road as a local diversion past the landslide-hit A83.

Vehicles were escorted through the diversion route, situated at the foot of Glen Croe below the site of last week’s landslides, in convoy by BEAR Scotland personnel.

As the sun began to set over the Rest and be Thankful shortly after 6pm, the Old Military Road diversion was closed as a precaution.

A decision on re-opening of the Old Military Road will be reviewed on Tuesday morning (October 16) following assessments.

As traffic passed in the glen below, repairs continued at some of the landslide mitigation fences that were damaged following multiple landslips in the previous six days.

Eddie Ross, BEAR Scotland’s North West Representative said on Monday: ‘Opening the Old Military Road this morning has helped to improve access for road users in and out of Argyll. Safety remains our top priority and as further rain is forecast for Tuesday we need to close the Old Military Road as a precaution to ensure motorists and our workforce are kept safe.

‘We’ll review and assess the Old Military Road and the slope above the A83 tomorrow morning from 8am to determine if it is safe to re-open. Until then the standard diversion route via the A85 at Dalmally will be reinstated from 6pm tonight.

‘We remind road users that Argyll remains open for business, and rest assured we’re doing everything possible to ensure the A83 opens as soon as it is safe to do so.’