Two-vehicle crash closes main Argyll road

The A816 between Lochgilphead and Oban has been closed following a serious crash involving two vehicles.

The road traffic collision happened between Kilmelford and Kilninver, around one mile north of the Oude dam, around 7.30am on Monday October 15.

Police Scotland said: ‘Officers at scene and the road will be closed for some time, so please avoid this area.’