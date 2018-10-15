Police witness appeal after fatal Oban crash

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman died in a road crash near Kilmelford.

At around 7.30am on Monday October 15 two cars, a northbound red Citroen C1 and a VW Tiguan travelling south, collided on the A816 Lochgilphead to Oban road, near the Oude dam.

The driver of the Citroen, a woman aged 53, died at the scene. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

The 26-year-old male driver of the VW Tiguan, was taken by ambulance to hospital in Oban. His injuries are not thought to be serious.

Constable Stuart Campbell, Oban Road Policing Unit, said: ‘Although we have spoken to a number of people who came to assist following the crash, I am keen to hear from the driver of a large dark coloured 4×4 vehicle in the area just prior to the crash.

‘This vehicle was not involved in the crash or anything like that, it’s just that we believe they may have seen at least one of the cars involved and may have information that could assist our investigation.’

Information can be passed to officers at Oban police station via 101. Please quote incident number 0547 of the October 15, 2018 when calling.

The A816 between Kilmelford and Kilninver remains closed to allow officers to carry out their investigation. Local diversions are in place.