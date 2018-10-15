Announcements – 5th October 2018

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

BIRTHS

HUNTER – WINKLER

Ruth and Pete are delighted to announce the birth of their son, Calum Stephen Winkler, on September 5, 2018, at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary. First grandson for Stephen and Anthea, Lochgilphead, and Roman and Janette, Lasswade, Midlothian.

WALKER – RALSTON

Fergus and Dorothy are delighted to announce the arrival of twins, William Alexander and Eilidh Margaret, born on September 14, 2018, at the Royal Alexandra Hospital, Paisley. A wee brother and sister for Maida, and two more grandchildren for Thomas and Jane Walker, Lochgilphead, and William and Margaret Ralston, Campbeltown. Huge thanks to all of the midwives at Campbeltown Maternity Unit and the RAH, with special thanks to Isabel Cook for all the help and support provided.

GOLDEN WEDDINGS

OXENDINE – THOMSON

On September 28, 1968, at Castlehill Church, Campbeltown, by Rev J R H Cormack, Keith to Jeanette. Present address, 225 Timberline Loop, Yorktown, Virginia 23692.

DEATHS

CHINN – At home, Dalmore Farm, Southend, on September 18, 2018, Frank Eric Chinn, in his 44th year, beloved husband of Helen, much loved father of Jo and Connor, loving son of Alison and the late Eric Chinn, and much loved brother of Stephen.

LAMBERT – Anthony. After a short illness, peacefully, at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, on Tuesday, September 25, 2018. Loving husband of Trish Lambert. Funeral talk will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Smith Drive, Campbeltown, on Tuesday, October 9, 2018 at 12.00 noon, to which all family and friends are warmly invited.

SCOTT – Peacefully, at the Kintyre Care Home, Campbeltown, on September 28, 2018, Margaret Florence Taylor, in her 82nd year, Roading, Campbeltown, dearly beloved wife of Tom Scott, much loved mother of Alan and Ian, and a loving granny of Euan, Alix, Douglas and Sam. Funeral service in the Lorne and Lowland Parish Church, Campbeltown, today, Friday, October 5, 2018 at 1.00pm, thereafter to Kilkerran Cemetery. Friends please accept this intimation and invitation. Family flowers only please. A retiral collection will be held in aid of Alzheimer Scotland.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

HOOD – Catriona’s family would like to thank everyone most sincerely for their outstanding support in the last few weeks. Special thanks to the medical team in the Intensive Care Unit and High Dependency Ward of the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow and to the doctors, nurses and auxiliary staff in Campbeltown. Thank you to Dr Kathleen Cook for longer term exceptional care! Thank you to Kenneth Blair and his team for their professional service and to the Ardshiel Hotel for their hospitality. Heartfelt appreciation to Marilyn Shedden and the Rev. David Carruthers for their loving pastoral support and for the tremendously uplifting service in celebration of Catriona’s life. Thank you to David McEwan for sharing his magnificent musicianship, both as the congregation gathered and in leading the praise so triumphantly. Finally, may we express our appreciation to all who attended the church and graveside and who contributed to the retiral collection in aid of Young People’s Mental Health at Campbeltown Grammar School which raised £3,341.91.

IN MEMORIAMS

LIPPE – Precious memories of our daughter, sister and aunt, Feuna Margaret Kerr, who died October 9, 1992, aged 26 years. Another month, another year, Another smile, another tear, Another winter, summer too, But there will never be another you. – Mum, Dad, John, Iona, Paul and Feuna. Love you always, Mum, – Peter John xx.

MEIKLE – In loving memory of Drew, who passed away October 9, 2016. Tread softly cos you tread on my dreams. Miss you so much Lambsy – Love, Catherine Ann.

O’MAY – Veronica. Remembering our dear mum, with love and treasured memories. – Your loving family xxxxxx.

SOUDEN – In loving memory of our dear mum, Betty. You’re always in our hearts. – From your loving daughters, Isabel and Elizabeth, and all the family.