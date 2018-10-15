Announcements – 12th October 2018

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

DEATHS

FIANDER – Peacefully at Ardfenaig Care Home, Ardrishaig, on October 1, 2018, Marlin Edward Harry Fiander, in his 91st year, beloved husband of Janette Munro. Cremation private.

MACKAY – Peacefully at Campbeltown Hospital, surrounded by her family on October 4th 2018, Mary MacKay, in her 78th year, Glenburn Court, Campbeltown. Dearly loved mother of the late Douglas and Iain, much loved nana of Linzi, Douglas, James and Llayton, adored loving great nana to Ruby and Charlie, and a loving and much loved sister of Isobel, Catherine, Mairi Christeen, Rhona and the late Iain. Funeral Private.

McCAFFERY – Peacefully at his home, 6 High Park, Tarbert, after an illness fought with great dignity and courage, on October 7, 2018, Gordon McCaffery, aged 55 years. Beloved husband of Catherine Jane and a much loved father of Calum and Laura. Dear son of Maire and the late Frank McCaffery and cherished brother, uncle, and cousin to all the family. A dear neighbour and friend to many, and a much respected member of the local and wider community. Funeral Service will be held in Tarbert Parish Church, on Monday October 15, 2018, at 12.00 noon, thereafter to Carrick Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Marie Curie Care, Mairi Semple Cancer Fund and MacMillan Nurses. All friends are respectfully invited to attend.

McGEACHY – Peacefully at Campbeltown Hospital on October 8, 2018, John Edward McGeachy (Jackie) in his 83rd year, 14d Hillside Road, Campbeltown, beloved husband of Mary McGeachy, loving dad of Jimmy and Dawnne and a much loved granda of Rachel, Julia and Lily. Funeral service in the Lorne and Lowland Parish Church on Friday October 12, 2018 at 1.00pm thereafter to Kilkerran Cemetery. Friends please accept this intimation and invitation. Family flowers only please. A retiral collection will be held in aid of Children 1st.

NEWLANDS – Peacefully at Campbeltown Hospital on October 4, 2018, John Pringle Newlands, in his 90th year, 6 Kilkerran Park, Campbeltown. A much loved husband, father and brother.

Private cremation.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

MURPHY – Karen, Auriol, Elaine and their families would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the love and support they have received following the loss of their mother Auriol. We thank you for the cards, mass cards, letters, flowers and phone calls which we have received. We would also like to thank Father David Connor for conducting a Thanksgiving Service for Auriol in St Margaret’s Church, Lochgilphead and Father Alex Davie, Father David Connor and Father Jock Dalrymple for concelebrating the requiem mass for Auriol in Edinburgh. Grateful thanks also to Roddy, Fiona and Cameron of Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors, Lochgilphead for their guidance, support, kindness and professionalism and to the staff of the Liberton Golf Club for catering. Finally, we thank all those who attended the service, mass or graveside, your support was a great comfort to all of us. The retiral collection has raised £450 for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust and Mary’s Meals.

WESTCOTT – The family of the late Elizabeth Westcott of Macharioch Farm and formerly of Auchterarder, Perthshire, wish to acknowledge the many expressions of sympathy and gestures of kindness shown to them following our sad loss. Sincere thanks to family, friends and neighbours who provided emotional and practical help at this difficult time. Heartfelt appreciation to the management, nurses and staff of Kintyre Care Home for their kindness and respect shown during Mum’s stay, the Southend home care team who provided excellent support over the years, doctors and staff at Southend Surgery and Campbeltown Hospital for care and attention, Alison, Jen and Jennifer whose visits meant so much to Mum, Rev Tony Wood and all who participated in the Mass including a very personal accompaniment from David McEwan, The Argyll Hotel for excellent service and purvey and finally, T.A. Blair, Funeral Directors for their dignified and professional handling of arrangements.

IN MEMORIAMS

DAWSON – Jack, Mamie and Gladys. Dearly loved, greatly missed.

– Bill Dawson and family.

FINDLAY – In loving memory of my dad, Ewan, who passed away October 13, 2017. It’s been a year since you passed away, I hope you know how much you meant to us. I still think about you every day, I love and miss you in my own special way. – June and John x

MCKERRAL – William G, who died October 16, 2010. A much loved husband, father and grandfather. Sadly missed. – Douglas and family.

Miss you lots. – Hannah and Liam xx.

MCMILLAN

In loving memory of Annette who passed away on October 10, 2005. A dear wife, mum and granny. Loved and missed everyday!

RENNIE – October 17, 2013. Love and miss you always Dad/Granda -Iain, Andrew, Rosemary and Family.