Callum clears to let engineers assess Rest

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

At last the weather cleared at the Rest and be Thankful to allow repairs and assessment in the aftermath of a series of landslides.

On a section of the A83 closed after landslides on Tuesday October 9, persistent rainfall dropped on Argyll by Storm Callum sparked a second spate of debris flows down the steep hill three days later.

Both the A83 and the potential diversion route lower down the side of Glen Croe, the old military road, remain closed as teams attempt to repair landslip mitigation fencing and clear debris over the weekend.

In a statement on Sunday October 14, trunk road management firm BEAR Scotland said: ‘Timeframes for re-opening of the old military road will be reviewed on Monday morning, following today’s works and assessments.

‘Geotechnical assessments will also take place at several areas of potential concern including a number of boulders.

‘Our multi-disciplinary teams including rope access personnel, geotechnical engineers, specialist machinery operators, BEAR Scotland operations teams and heavy plant contractors, involving multiple diggers and tipper trucks, are working through challenging conditions to prepare the area to reopen once considered safe.

‘Road and hillside conditions will be reviewed on Monday morning following today’s works to determine the timeframes for reopening the old military road.’

BEAR Scotland north west manager, Eddie Ross, said: ‘Now that Storm Callum has passed, our geotechnical experts can get a closer look at the hillside and consider what needs to be done prior to the old military road and ultimately the A83 re-opening.

‘We’re aware of the impact this is having on the busy weekend and holiday traffic and businesses.

‘As ever, we thank the local community and road users for their patience and assure them we’re doing everything we can to address the multiple landslips at the Rest and be Thankful as quickly and safely as we can.

‘We remind road users that Argyll remains open for business, and rest assured we’re doing everything possible to get the old military road and A83 open as soon as it is safe to do so.’

Alternative routes are available via the A82 and A85, and via Western Ferries across the Clyde.