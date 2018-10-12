A83 Rest and Be Thankful and Old Military Road to close all weekend

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

As a result of heavy rain brought in by Storm Callum, the A83 and Old Military Road (OMR) local diversion will remain closed for the weekend.

The outlook is complicated by further forecasts of heavy rain in the coming days. Despite the challenging weather and new slips this morning, work continues to protect the road from debris.

This morning, around 300 tonnes of new debris reached the A83 and around 50 tonnes had reached the OMR.

Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Infrastructure and Connectivity Michael Matheson said: ‘The landslides at the Rest and Be Thankful this week have been some of the most challenging in recent memory both for the community and for the teams working in difficult conditions.

‘I saw for myself this morning the size of the challenge with secondary slips complicating matters and delaying use of the Old Military Road diversion route. It is a dynamic situation on the hillside, there are warnings of further heavy rain and while every effort is being made to get traffic moving, today’s events reinforce the need for a safety first approach.

‘I understand that local residents and businesses are being inconvenienced as a result of these events and I would like to thank them for their patience during the disruption. Every effort is being made to clean-up the debris and I appreciate the huge efforts of the recovery teams and police.

‘I am well aware of the strategic importance of the A83, with £66m spent on the maintenance and improvement of this route since 2007.

‘The catch fences did stop a large majority of the 2,500 tonnes of material that came down the hillside originally and we could have been facing an even bigger operation. Work has already begun on a further £2m worth of additional landslide mitigation measures. We will convene the A83 taskforce at the earliest opportunity and consider further options to help build additional resilience into the route as soon as possible.’

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s North West Network Manager said: ‘Safety remains our top priority, and although we had prepared the Old Military Road so that it was ready to open today, the further landslips this morning mean that this can no longer happen. With Storm Callum and further forecasts of heavy rain in coming days, it is not considered safe to open the Old Military Road this weekend.

‘Teams continue to work tirelessly to assess the risk of further landslips, clear debris that has reached the A83, Old Military Road and the nets above the A83.

‘In the meantime we remind road users that Argyll remains open for business, and rest assured we’re doing everything possible to get the Old Military Road open as soon as we can.

‘We encourage road users to follow the diversion route via Dalmally in the meantime, and to plan ahead by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date journey information.’