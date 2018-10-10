What are your council priorities?

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Facing an anticipated funding gap of around £2.5 million in 2019 alone, Argyll and Bute Council is about to ask the public what their priorities are for its work.

Argyll and Bute Council leader Aileen Morton said: ‘The majority – 80 per cent – of the council’s funding comes from the Scottish Government. We won’t know how much our funding settlement is until the end of the year, but have to set our budget in February 2019.

‘We expect to be given a funding allocation for one year only, and at the moment, mid-range estimates indicate that we will have a funding gap of around £2.5 million in 2019/20.

‘Our challenge is to identify how best to use this reduced funding to invest in the longer term future of Argyll and Bute, as well as in the services that are most vital now.

‘Years of having to deliver millions of pounds of savings mean that this challenge becomes more and more difficult to meet.

‘As much as it’s possible, we would like to match the budget decisions we make to what matters most to people in Argyll and Bute.

‘Therefore, while we wait for confirmation of our funding allocation, we would like to hear from our residents and businesses about their priorities for the year ahead.’

The council is inviting views via a consultation that will run from Wednesday October 10 to Saturday November 20. It asks six questions about council services and ideas for making savings:

What matters most to you about the overall role of the council? Which of the following do you most use? What are your priority services for 2019/2020? Any other comment on the role or services of the council? What suggestions do you have for raising income or making savings for

council services? What council services or processes would you use if they were available

online?

The consultation will be available on www.argyll-bute.gov.uk and printed copies will be available in council customer service points or by contacting the council at planningourfuture@argyll-bute. gov.uk or calling 01546 604323.