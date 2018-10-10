Portavadie retains title at Scottish Outdoor and Leisure Awards

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Portavadie has retained the ‘Best Marina’ title – which it has held for three years – at the Scottish Outdoor and Leisure Awards (SOLA) ceremony in Glasgow’s Marriott Hotel on Friday September 28.

This award came hot on the heels of the announcement that the Loch Fyne resort has reached the finals of the Highlands and Islands Tourism Awards in two categories, Innovation in Tourism and Best Self Catering/Alternative Accommodation categories.

First held in 2016, the Scottish Outdoor and Leisure Awards celebrate the best of the outdoor and leisure industry, rewarding the businesses, which are helping to position Scotland as a top tourism destination. The Best Marina category included some of Scotland’s best-known marinas in the most stunning locations including Cameron House Marina, Craobh Marina and Kip Marina and Taymouth Marina.

Portavadie’s General Manager Iain Jurgensen was delighted to pick up the award saying: ‘This has been an emotional night for Portavadie. To win the title once was an honour, twice was outstanding but to win it again, three times in a row, is phenomenal.

‘We believe the marina services at Portavadie are outstanding and I’m delighted the SOLA judging panel recognise not only the quality of what we have to offer, but our commitment to continually look at ways we can improve this offering to our waterside guests.

‘I would like to thank our marina team whose pride in their work and their exceptional customer care has been rewarded this evening and of congratulate all of the other worthy winners, many of which operate within Argyll and the Isles.’